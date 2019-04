PICKENS — The spring opening of the Hagood-Mauldin House and Irma Morris Museum of Fine Arts, located at 104 Lewis St. in Pickens, will be Saturday, April 20.

The house and gardens will be open for tours from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Visitors can sit and relax on the home’s beautifully shaded

You do not have permission to view this content