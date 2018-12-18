Healy loses appeal in school board District 7 election

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A new election will officially be in order after the South Carolina Election Commission sided with the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Pickens County to overturn the results of November’s District 7 school board election.

The race, which Phillip Healy appeared to win by less than two dozen votes

You do not have permission to view this content