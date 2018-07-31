Heavy rains, flash flooding possible

COUNTY — Predicted heavy rainfall this week has caused the National Weather Service to place all of Pickens County under a flash flood watch through at least Thursday evening.

The Clemson area could get as much as 4.68 inches of rain, according to projections.

During a flood, water levels and the rate the water flows can quickly change.

Residents are urged to monitor local radio and television for alerts.

The NWS recommends these steps for flash flood safety:

• Get to higher ground. Get out of areas subject to flooding. During a flood watch, remember “Turn around, don’t drown.”

• Do not drive or walk into flooded areas. Officials say it only takes 6 inches of water to knock a person off their feet.

• Stay informed. Monitor local radar, television, weather radio, internet or social media for updates.