‘Hee Haw’ play at Senior Center sells out, encore set for July 13
PICKENS — A play based on popular 1970s and ‘80s TV show “Hee Haw” was a smash hit on June 8 at the Pickens Senior Center.
So much so that that more than 50 people had to be turned away from the jam-packed auditorium at the the center, located on School House Road in Pickens.
As a result of the incredible response, officials at the center have announced an encore presentation Saturday, July 13, starting at 7 p.m.
The play, written by Carol Baker, is directed by Rick and Susan Grant. Mike Waldrop is the announcer. The cast features a group of talented musicians and actors, including Lewis Pace, Carol Baker, Dale Harward, Bucky Hendricks, Mike
