Hells Angels hold rally in Clemson

CLEMSON — Those traveling through Clemson this week may notice an increased law enforcement presence throughout the city, as police try to limit disruptions from a visit from the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

About 750 members of the club and their families were expected to visit Clemson for their annual summer rally. The visit is expected to run through Friday.

Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said members of the motorcycle club, which is listed by the U.S. Department of Justice website as an outlaw motorcycle gang with 2,000-2,500 members in 230 chapters in the United States and 26 foreign countries, will include events throughout the region, ranging from business meetings to outdoor activities at a local

You do not have permission to view this content