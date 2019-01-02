Hipps Foundation donates $25K to the Dream Center

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Tucker W. Hipps Foundation has donated $25,000 to the Dream Center of Pickens County.

The Dream Center received the funds last week, according to Chris Wilson, the center’s executive director.

The funds will be used to renovate a transitional house in the center’s Opportunity Village, she said.

The village is a homeless shelter program developed and operated by the center.

Following a “tiny house” model, the village provides 23 units and 10 transitional houses to shelter homeless individuals and families.

“We’ll have a house that, when we get it renovated, it will be named after

