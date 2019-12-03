Holly Springs to host forum to help form new SC arts plan

PICKENS — The South Carolina Arts Commission is fanning out across the state this fall and winter, gathering public input to help it form the next long-range plan for arts and culture in South Carolina, and local residents will have a chance to make their voices heard without leaving Pickens County.

Every 10 years, dating back to 1980, the South Carolina Arts Commission (SCAC) conducts the Canvass of the People in public and private forums and through an anonymous online survey to gather South Carolinians’ impressions of the successes and challenges for the arts and culture scene in the state. They are also asked to look ahead and weigh in on what the next steps should be. Results culled from the Canvass of the People help the SCAC form its Long Range Plan for the Arts in South Carolina.

A meeting is scheduled for 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Holly Springs Center, located at 120 Holly

You do not have permission to view this content