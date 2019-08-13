Honeybee Day Festival Saturday

PICKENS — The Bee Well Honey Farm in Pickens will host the World Honeybee Day Festival this Saturday, Aug. 17.

The even will offer live music provided by local bands playing bluegrass and folk. There will also be local food trucks and micro brewers.

For bee enthusiasts, Michael Bush, a leading proponent of treatment-free beekeeping, will be the events keynote speaker. There are two free sessions to sign up for. To sign up, visit https://beewellhoneyfarm.com/festival/.

Bee Well Honey Bee Supply is located at 815 W. Main St. in Pickens, and special parking will be provided by Blue Ridge Electric Co-op.

The festival will also offer candle making, soap making, mead making, honey extracting, beekeeping supply vendors, arts and crafts vendors, organic local farmers, music by The Stove Bolts, healthy treats from the Bee Well Honey Natural Market and Coffee Shop, a beekeeping equipment yard sale and lots of door prizes.

Anyone interested in being a vendor is asked to email beewellhoney@bellsouth.net.