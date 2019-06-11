Honoring our heroes

Former Pickens County Councilman Tom Ponder, a leading figure in the Dacusville community and a guy I enjoy talking with, wanted to put a bug in my ear about the Quilts of Valor event coming up on June 22 at the Dacusville Community Center, and specifically about the devotion to our local veterans expressed in the quilt-making of a group of about 30 ladies who get together twice a month to ply the timeless art of quilting.

“They’re very dedicated to what they do,” Tom said. “It’s real apparent that their work makes a difference in some of these veterans’ lives.”

You may have seen something about this in last week’s paper, but they’ll be presenting six quilts of patriotic design to veterans — three from Pickens County and three from Oconee — on that day. There’s also going to be a “Ride for Valor,” led by the motorcycle honor guard group, the Patriot Guard.

Anyone with a motorcycle who wants to donate $10 and join the ride can take part. Motorcyclists will register at 9 a.m. and head out at 10 a.m. for a ride up Scenic Highway 11. They’ll return to the community center between 1-1:30 p.m. for the quilt presentation.

I hear there will be food.

I checked in with Linda Hall, who directs the quilting corps there, to find out what motivates these ladies.

“These quilts are to thank the veteran for his sacrifice for us,” she said. “And when I say us, I’m

