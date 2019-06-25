Hope for Homeless Bash set Saturday in Pickens

PICKENS — An event planned this weekend in Pickens will help raise money for a shelter to help Pickens County’s homeless population.

The Pickens County Hope For Homeless Bash, set for 2-8 p.m. June 29, will be held at the downtown amphitheater in Pickens, located at 114 W. Main St.

Hosted by Traci Walker and comedian Brandon Rainwater and presented by Dream Catchers, the event will include bounce houses, a You do not have permission to view this content