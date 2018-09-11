Hurricane alters football schedule

By Bru Nimmons

COUNTY — With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the North and South Carolina coasts, local high school football teams have been forced to make changes to Friday’s scheduled games.

The storm, which led S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to call for a coastal evacuation, has caused many cancellations in the coastal regions of the state, and even many Upstate teams have moved their games up in order to avoid the torrential rainfall that is expected to come from the storm.

Pickens High School was the first to announce a change early Tuesday morning, as it rescheduled its home game against Berea. The game will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday. Liberty also made plans Tuesday, as it announced its game at Carolina Academy will also kick of Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Daniel High School will not play this week as their game with Ridge View High was cancelled on Wednesday. The Lions faced the longest odds of getting its game in this week of the four county teams, as the Lions were prepared to travel to Columbia to face Ridge View High School. However, due to the likely severity of the storm in the Midlands region, the game will not be played.

Finally, Easley High School’s game against Westside High School in Anderson has also been moved to Thursday and will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

