Husband charged with killing wife

PICKENS — Police said a Pickens man was arrested after he shot and killed his wife on Tuesday morning.

Gregory Benson Nix, 63, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of his wife, Tracey G. Nix, 59.

He is being held without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center.

According to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe, there was no one else at the couple’s home on Allgood Bridge

You do not have permission to view this content