I believe Dot would be proud

The world lost a wonderful writer, and Pickens County lost an ardent advocate for preserving and celebrating what’s special about our corner of Appalachia, when Dot Jackson died two and a half years ago.

More than that, many of us lost a dear friend.

But Dot left behind an institution that she hoped would carry on her spirit of creative homespun expression — the Birchwood Center for Art and Folklife.

So I was saddened when I heard that the nonprofit organization she had founded had shut down recently.

And I wondered what would become of the nearly 200-year-old house near Pumpkintown that her group had bought and had been working to restore.

I was relieved to learn, though, that Dot’s legacy will live on and the work of the Birchwood Center will continue, through the good graces of another nonprofit that shares the same vision, the Holly Springs Center.

Abby Baker, executive director of the Holly Springs Center, said

You do not have permission to view this content