If only that old pot could talk

A very time the pot is brought in, it brings with it the memories of Grandmama in the big old kitchen at Sycamore Hill. The pot was a huge Mirro-Matic pressure cooker and was in almost constant use for the duration of each summer.

Because Grandmama and Uncle Walter had lived through the Great Depression, they worked hard to can enough produce to carry us through the lean times.

Everything humans could grow was planted and harvested and carefully processed.

It supplied us through the winter.

And just as important as the amount put up was the quality of the food.

Not only did the old cooker process hundreds of jars of everything you can imagine, it was also the pot of

