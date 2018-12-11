Inmates charged in escape

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — An inmate who briefly escaped the Pickens County Prison along with another inmate who was shot dead by a nearby homeowner last week is facing more charges related to the escape, and a third inmate has also been charged in connection with the case.

Timothy Cleveland Dill, 32, and Bruce Webb McLaughlin Jr., 30, escaped from the prison around 2:35 a.m. Dec. 4 after assaulting two detention

You do not have permission to view this content