Judge: Pipe bomb suspect unfit for trial

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

GREENVILLE — The man accused of planting pipe bombs at the Pickens County Courthouse and the Pickens Department of Social Services office last year has been declared unfit to stand trial.

Bombs caused slight damage to windows on the lower level of the courthouse on July 7. The devices planted on the roof of the DSS office were found before they went off. No one was injured.

Michael Lambert Seabrooke was arrested in Columbia on July 9.

Federal court documents filed in Greenville on Dec. 30 state Seabrooke was admitted to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles for a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation.

“Following the examination, the defendant was found to be suffering from a

