Kayakers found safe, one arrested

CENTRAL — Two kayakers were found safe Tuesday morning after going missing, but one was arrested shortly after they were found.

Daniel Timothy Falu, 40, was arrested on a probation violation charge from Oconee County, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release.

Falu and a 13-year-old girl went missing from Cateechee Beach Park around 9:30 p.m. Monday. They were last seen kayaking on the Twelve Mile River.

Falu and the girl walked up to searchers on the river Tuesday morning. They were unhurt.