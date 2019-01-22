Keeping the dream alive

Community celebrates MLK Day

Despite bitter cold temperatures, the members of Pickens Presbyterian Church and Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church joined hands for their 13th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Although the event traditionally features a unity walk from Pickens Presbyterian to the Pickens County Courthouse, the cold weather led organizers to instead hold the celebration in the church’s sanctuary. The event featured words from local religious leaders, a moment of silence in memory of the late Rev. C.L. Cruell, the former pastor at Griffin Ebenezer, the recitation of the Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech by Rev. Carl Allmond and musical selections by a combined community choir. A community service cleanup day planned for Monday has been rescheduled for Feb. 16, according to organizers. To read more about Dr. King and his legacy, turn to page B1.

Rocky Nimmons/Courier