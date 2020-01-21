Keeping the dream alive

Community members joined together for the 14th annual joint Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration put on by Pickens Presbyterian Church and Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday. Due to bad weather at past celebrations, organizers chose to have this year’s event in the fellowship building at Griffin Ebenezer instead of on the steps of the Pickens County Courthouse. The event kicked off with a community breakfast and featured words from local religious leaders, a moment of silence in memory of Mrs. Mae D. Anderson, the recitation of Dr. King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech by Rev. Wayne Robinson of Piedmont Manor Baptist Church in Greenville and musical selections by a combined community choir. Rocky Nimmons/Courier