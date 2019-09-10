Lady Blue Flame top Devils, Eastside to stay undefeated

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame won two away matches last week against longtime nemesis Eastside and Pickens County foe Liberty to remain undefeated in the regular season with a 5-0 record.

The Lady Blue Flame downed Liberty in three sets in a match played at Liberty on Sept. 3, winning 25-8, 25-8, 25-16.

Senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow led Pickens in kills with 11, followed by sophomore middle hitter Caroline Lucas with nine. Five players each had one block: Dow, sophomore outside hitter Alaina Craigo, freshman setter Lauren Dow, freshman middle hitter Faith Clarkson and sophomore middle hitter Calie Covey. Senior setter Kaylee

