Lady Blue Flame varsity wins first three regular-season matches

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame won its first three matches of the regular season last week, including a home match against crosstown archrival Easley High School.

The Lady Blue Flame downed Easley in three sets in a home

match Aug. 28: 25-16, 25-19, 25-18.

In the match against Easley, senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow led in kills with 15, followed by senior outside hitter Brooklyn Johnson with five. Senior setter Kaylee Gillespie led in assists with 22, while freshman setter Lauren Dow had 11. Sophomore libero Bailee Earnhardt led in digs with 15, followed by sophomore defensive specialist Maggie Sizemore with 10. Olivia Dow had four blocks in the match, and sophomore middle hitter Caroline Lucas had three.

In a tri-match Aug. 26 at Pickens, the Lady Blue Flame defeated Southside Christian in two sets, 25-8, 25-11, and downed Greenville High School in three sets, 25-2, 25-27, 25-13. In the first set against Greenville, Sizemore served 15 straight times with five aces.

During the matches against Southside Christian and Greenville, the Dow sisters achieved the “Double Dow,” as Lauren led in kills with 13, followed by Olivia with 10. Gillespie led in assists with 27, and Lauren Dow had 14. The Dow sisters also led in blocks, with each having two. Sizemore had 26 digs, and sophomore defensive specialist Ali Pace had 18

The Lady Blue Flame plays a non-region match Thursday night at Eastside High School. The region schedule begins Sept. 16 against Wren at Pickens High School in the Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium.