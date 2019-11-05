Lady Flame play for Upper State crown

PICKENS — During second- and third-round action of the Class 4A state volleyball playoffs last week, the Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame took down Region I foe Wren and then defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson to reach the Upper State championship.

Pickens defeated Wren for the third time this season in straight sets in second-round action of the state volleyball playoffs Oct. 29 in the Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium at Pickens High School. The Region I-4A champion Lady Blue Flame downed Wren 25-14, 25-14, 25-10.

The Lady Blue Flame defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson in three sets in the third

You do not have permission to view this content