Lady Flame take first region win
PICKENS — The Picken High School girls’ basketball team captured its first region victory last week with a win over the Lady Mustangs of Palmetto High School in a game played in the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium in Pickens.
“A very exciting and fun win for us,” Blue Flame coach Rikki Owens said of the 49-39 victory. “We executed our offense, and everyone contributed to the success. We are improving every
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login