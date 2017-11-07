Lady Flame win Upperstate crown

CHAPIN — The Pickens Blue Flame Volleyball team are the 2017 Class 4A Upperstate Volleyball champions.

Coached by first-year head coach Rikki Owens, the Lady Flame fought their way through the bracket to take the Upperstate title at home on Halloween night.

The victory set up a trip to Chapin to battle Myrtle Beach for all the marbles on Saturday night, and although the Flame fell just one match short of the state title, the win on Halloween night gave Pickens its 19th Upperstate championship in program history.

The Flame were in for a fight in the Upperstate championship withalways-tough Aiken coming to Pickens.

The Lady Blue Flame had decided that this night they would “treat” themselves to a championship. Aiken would be “tricked,” ending in

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login