Legislative delegation to host annual meeting next week

LIBERTY — The Pickens County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public meeting at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center, located at 314 W. Main St. in Liberty, on Monday.

Reports from organizations and boards will be heard starting at 5:30 p.m.

The floor will be opened for public comments at 6 p.m.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meeting. Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions of and make comments to members of the delegation, and members of the delegation will comment on various issues that may be introduced in the upcoming session of the General Assembly, which convenes on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The Legislative Delegation consists of Sens. Thomas C. Alexander and Rex Rice, and Reps. Davey Hiott, Neal A. Collins, Gary E. Clary and West Cox.

For more information, contact the delegation office at (864) 850-7070.