Legislators plan annual meeting
LIBERTY — The Pickens County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual meeting Monday in Liberty.
The delegation will meet at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center, formerly known as the Liberty Civic Auditorium, located at 314 W. Main St. in Liberty.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meeting. Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions of and make comments to members
