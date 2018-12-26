Letters to the Editor

A red, white and blue Christmas

Dear Editor,

I was thinking about Christmas just now, and of how we live in such a great country. Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a red, white and blue Christmas? Then I realized we already do. Well, song-wise we do.

First off, there’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” as sung by the late Gene Autry. Then there was “White Christmas,” as sung by the late Bing Crosby. Finally we have “Blue Christmas,” sung by the late Elvis Presley.

That would make red, white and blue. Just something to think about.

Eddie Boggs

Westminster