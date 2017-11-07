Letting go of hatred and unforgiveness
How much grace does it take to love our enemies? Well, that is a good question. Tragedies are happening all around us and it’s true we are very heart-broken and alarmed, but what if one day our family is harmed? I admit that I do not always have the character of Christ when I’m being threatened or provoked to anger. Many times, my first reaction is to retaliate because that’s a strong part of our human nature. I realize that people need to be punished for their
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply