Liberty High improv group plans show

LIBERTY — Liberty High School’s improv troup will combine Christmas cheer and Christmas comedy this week.

Walking Shadows director David Holland said Friday’s show is the “Second Annual Christmas Special to End All Christmas Specials.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. at Liberty High School.

“We’re doing something a little different this year,” Holland said. “We’re adding a long narrative to kind of connect the whole show together.”

The show will “explore Christmas past, Christmas present and Christmas future,” he said.

“We’re going to steal from Dickens a little bit and do this,” Holland said. “We’ll have one player who isn’t in the Christmas spirit. We’re going to get

