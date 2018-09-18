Liberty improv troupe to perform Friday
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — Liberty High School’s improv comedy troupe is set to perform its first show of the season on Friday night.
Walking Shadows director David Holland said the troupe is taking advantage of the fact Friday is an off day for football for most of the schools in the county.
“The show is called Off Day,” Holland said. “It’s a little bit of a play on that idea.”
The show will start at 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty High School.
“We’re going to have hip-hop artist Y back with us,” Holland said. “This is
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply