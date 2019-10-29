Liberty man faces child porn charges
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COLUMBIA — A Liberty man faces 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday.
Scott James Hunter, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Wilson said.
Investigators said Hunter possessed and distributed files of child
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login