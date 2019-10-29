Liberty man faces child porn charges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — A Liberty man faces 11 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday.

Scott James Hunter, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Wilson said.

Investigators said Hunter possessed and distributed files of child

