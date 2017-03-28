Liberty receives grant for rec projects

Rep. Davey Hiott recently presented Liberty Recreation director Tony Boiter with a check for $40,000. The money came from a grant Hiott helped obtain to be used for several recreation projects in Liberty. Pictured, from left, are Pickens County sheriff Rick Clark, Hiott, Boiter and Liberty mayor Eric Boughman. “On behalf of myself, Tony Boiter and the city of Liberty, I would like to offer sincere thanks to Rep. Davey Hiott and our sheriff, Rick Clark, for helping obtain $40,000 in grant funds for several projects in recreation that have needed to be completed for a long time,” Boughman said. “We appreciate the support of our programs and the kids that participate in recreation sports.”