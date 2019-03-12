Liberty seeking grant to pay for sewer repairs

By Ron Barnett

Staff Reporter

rbarnett@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty is asking the state for help in paying to fix a sewer line on Main Street that’s clogged with sand.

The request comes after the city was cited for three sewage overflows in two locations during recent rains.

“We’re at the point of dire need there,” Mayor Brian Peterson said of the Main Street line.

During its regular monthly meeting Monday, city council approved a resolution supporting the application for a $315,000 grant from the

