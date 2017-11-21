Liberty track star King inks with Stanford

Keyshawn King, a senior at Liberty High School, signed a letter of intent last week to join the track and field team at Stanford University. King chose Stanford over offers from Notre Dame, Brown, Georgia Tech, Wofford and others. The two-time state champion will be competing at the college level in the triple jump and long jump. He visited the school in September and met with the coaches and track team. “I was always taught to use track as a platform to get a higher education,” King said of his decision to attend the prestigious California school. “Stanford was the best fit for me academically and athletically.” King also had a message for the Liberty student body, which attended his signing ceremony. “Don’t let anyone tell you just because you are from Liberty you can’t go anywhere,” he said. “I would not be where I am or who I am without this place.”