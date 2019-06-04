Life jacket loaner station unveiled at Mile Creek Park

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — It didn’t take long for visitors to begin using the latest amenity at Mile Creek Park.

Even before last week’s official unveiling of the new life jacket loaner station at the park, boaters and swimmers were borrowing the life jackets to help keep them safe on and in the water on Memorial Day.

Stocked with life jackets ranging in sizes from infant to extra-large adult, the station is available for park visitors to use free of charge.

The station at Mile Creek Park is Pickens County’s first, according to park superintendent Tyler Merck..

“This just showcases the need for this type of program in our area,” he said. “They’re already being used real heavily today.”

The station, located between the park’s boat docks, is the result of a partnership between Mile Creek Park, Prisma Health Children’s

You do not have permission to view this content