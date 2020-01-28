Lions take care of Pickens

By John Robert Ayers

Courier Sports

news@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — With both teams reeling in region play, the Daniel High School boys’ basketball team got back on track in a big way with a 64-39 win over county rival Pickens on Friday.

Brenton Benson led the Lions in scoring, finishing with 20 points in only three quarters of play. Benson also finished the game with 10 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive side of the floor. Jake Alexander led the Flame in scoring, finishing with 11 points.

"We didn't start the region how we wanted to start, but we're on the way to bouncing