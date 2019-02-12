Local athletes sign with colleges

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — National Signing Day was held on Wednesday, Feb. 6, and the day saw some of Pickens County’s top student-athletes sign to continue their playing careers at the next level.

Pickens High School North-South all-star Braden Gravely signed with North Greenville University to continue his playing career on the gridiron. The Blue Flame sent two softball standouts to the next level as well, as Jade Hendricks and Beth Hyatt signed with Allen University and Brevard College, respectively.

Pickens also had multiple athletes sign during the early signing period, with the Lady Blue Flame golf squad sending two players into the collegiate ranks, as sisters Rachel and Sarah Page signed with Southern Wesleyan University. Both were members of a Pickens golf team that finished second in the Class 4A state tournament, and Rachel was named to the All-State team. Pickens volleyball also sent two players onto the next level coming off a successful season in which the Flame finished as state runners-up in Class 4A. Abby

You do not have permission to view this content