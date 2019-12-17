Local business collecting toys for children in need

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A local businessman has been collecting toys and hopes to give them to people in need this Christmas.

“We’ve got a lot of people here that need help,” Dewayne Bennett said.

He said he began collecting toys about a month after starting his Blue Flame Auction business. He runs the auction business out of Blue Flame Automotive on South Catherine Street in Pickens.

“I’ve had numerous customers of mine that’s bought stuff and put in the donation box or brought stuff and put in the donation box,” he said. “Me and my family have done the same. We’ve already given about 50 or so away already. We have a couple hundred or so left. It may be more than that.”

Bennett said he’s looking for suggestions on who to give the toys to this Christmas. He’s been working with Pickens City Councilman Isaiah Scipio. Mayor Fletcher Perry asked the Pickens Police Department to assist

You do not have permission to view this content