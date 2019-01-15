Local Christian chamber chapter launching

First meeting planned Feb. 19 at SWU

CENTRAL — A new organization is being established that will offer Christians in business, ministry and community leadership in Pickens and surrounding counties the opportunity to network with others and be informed and inspired by speakers on a variety of topics.

The Christian Chamber of Commerce (C3) was first established 10 years ago in Columbia and is now launching a Pickens County chapter. The chapter’s first meeting will take place Feb. 19 at Southern Wesleyan University in Central.

The first C3 luncheon will take place in The Founders, on the lower level of the University Dining Commons. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program will be held from noon-1 p.m.

The featured speaker will be William Renfrow, CEO of Renfrow Industrial. Renfrow will speak on Kingdom Influence and its power to transform

You do not have permission to view this content