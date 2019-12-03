Local Christmas celebrations set to kick off this week

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — With the arrival of December comes the holiday season for Pickens County’s municipalities, with Christmas parades and other events beginning this week.

After Clemson got an early start to the parade season with its event on Tuesday night, Six Mile is set to kick off its holiday festivities Thursday with its annual Old Fashioned Christmas, with downtown shop owners providing refreshments during the lighting of the town’s Christmas lights at 6 p.m. The town will also host the 49th annual

On Friday, Dec. 6, Liberty and Pickens will get in on the yuletide fun with tree-lighting ceremonies. Liberty and Pickens will begin their lightings at 6 p.m. Meanwhile Central will host their annual Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Six Mile Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7. Liberty will finish off Saturday night with its parade at 6 p.m.

The 2019 Pickens Christmas parade will be held the following Friday, Decemeber 13, at 7 p.m. There will be fireworks and a movie after the parade.

Then, on Saturday, Dec. 14, Dacusville have its annual Christmas in the Country parade, hosted by the Dacusville Community Center from 2-4 p.m.

Finally, the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Easley Christmas Parade of Lights, on Saturday evening, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. in downtown Easley. This year’s event is sponsored by Hendrick Honda Easley. The parade will be followed with the annual tree lighting, sponsored by the city of Easley. The tree lighting celebration will take place at Old Market Square and will also include holiday caroling and an official visit from Santa Claus.