Local Fred’s stores set to close

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS COUNTY – Fred’s announced last week that it will close 159 stores, including two in Pickens County.

The Liberty and Pickens Fred’s stores are among those that will be closed by the end of May.

“After a careful review, we have made the decision to rationalize our footprint by closing underperforming stores, with a particular focus on locations with shorter duration leases,” Fred’s CEO Joseph Anto said in a press release. “Most of these stores have near-term lease expirations and limited remaining lease obligations.

“Decisions that impact our associates in this way are difficult, but the steps we are announcing are necessary,” Anto continued. “We will make every effort to transition impacted

