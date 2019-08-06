Local man heads to prison for tax evasion

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Pickens County jury found a tax preparer guilty of tax evasion last week.

Sonny M. Ninan, 65, of Easley, was charged with multiple tax charges in January 2017, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Ninan was tried last week on six counts of tax evasion. A jury convicted Ninan on each count of attempting to evade income tax from 2010 to 2015, the release said.

Judge Perry Gravely sentenced Ninan to five years in prison on the first count, suspended to service of 18 months, the release said.

Gravely sentenced Ninan to three years on the remaining counts, to run concurrent with the first, the release said.

Ninan must all pay the state $75,000 in restitution.

Ninan operated Global Consultants and Taxpayers Services

