Local nonprofit collecting Valentine’s cards for elderly

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A local nonprofit’s drive to collect dolls to give to dementia and Alzheimer’s patients was a big success.

The doll donation drive was Warmth and Comfort for the Elderly, Upstate, SC’s project during the month of January.

Group co-chair Tammy Ferguson said the “Dolls for Dementia” drive collected more than 100 new, small dolls that the elderly can hold and cuddle.

Ferguson said studies show doll therapy is effective

