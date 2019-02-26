Local wrestlers medal at state championship tourney

Courtesy photos

The athletes of Pickens County had another successful week on the mat, as three of the county’s top wrestlers came away with medals at the individual state wrestling championship over the weekend. In the Class 5A championship, the big winner of the event was junior Joshua Hill of Easley, above. Hill, who competed and won in the 195-pound weight division, became the first wrestler in Easley history to win a state wrestling championship. Meanwhile, at the Class 4A tournament, Pickens’ Elijah Holder, top left, came in third in the 138-pound division, while Garrett Kloth, bottom left, also came in third in the 145-pound division.