Long time coming

New Pickens County jail set to open this summer after rain slows construction progress

By Ron Barnett

Staff Reporter

rbarnett@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The rains of recent months have slowed progress on construction of the new Pickens County jail, but Sheriff Rick Clark said he expects the work to be finished around June 1.

Prisoners won’t move in until sometime over the summer, he said.

Opening had been scheduled for spring.

“Since we started construction we’ve had the most rain ever, probably,” Clark said.

The budget for the 73,500-square-foot facility, in a secluded area on South Catherine Street near the county administration building, is on track at

