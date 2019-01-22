Man arrested on 10 child porn charges
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — An Easley man faces 10 child porn-related charges.
John James Fread II was arrested on Jan. 16, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
He is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a
