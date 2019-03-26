Man charged in stepfather’s death
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A Greenville man faces charges in the death of his stepfather after police allege he put the man in a chokehold during a fight early Thursday morning.
Richard Scott Hinds, 46, was charged with voluntary manslaughter, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login