Man charged with attempted murder

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at a group home last week.

Jonathan Gregory McCall, 23, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said in a news release.

On Sept. 25, the sheriff’s office received reports of a stabbing at a local group home for young men in Easley, Brooks

