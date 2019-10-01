Man charged with attempted murder
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — An Easley man is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing at a group home last week.
Jonathan Gregory McCall, 23, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said in a news release.
On Sept. 25, the sheriff’s office received reports of a stabbing at a local group home for young men in Easley, Brooks
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login