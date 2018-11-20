Man charged with stalking police chief

CENTRAL — A Six Mile man was arrested Tuesday after agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said he stalked and harrassed Central Police Chief Khristy Justice for more than two years.

According to a SLED news release, Marc Matthew Justice, 44, is charged with stalking and first-degree harrassment.

An arrest warrant alleges Marc Justice used “a pattern orf words and conduct tha

You do not have permission to view this content