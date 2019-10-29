Man dies a week after SC 11 wreck

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

GREENVILLE — A Greer man died last week from injuries he suffered in a car crash in Pickens earlier this month.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Shaun Arness, of Twin Silo Court, Greer.

Kelley said the accident occurred at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, on S.C. Highway 11 at Crowe Creek Road.

Arness was hit head-on, Kelley said. He was wearing a seatbelt, she said.

He died from blunt force trauma on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Prisma Health Greenville, Kelley said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, she said.