Man dies a week after SC 11 wreck
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
GREENVILLE — A Greer man died last week from injuries he suffered in a car crash in Pickens earlier this month.
Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Shaun Arness, of Twin Silo Court, Greer.
Kelley said the accident occurred at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, on S.C. Highway 11 at Crowe Creek Road.
Arness was hit head-on, Kelley said. He was wearing a seatbelt, she said.
He died from blunt force trauma on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Prisma Health Greenville, Kelley said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, she said.